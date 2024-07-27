Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

