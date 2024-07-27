Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Shares Up 0.4%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.10 and last traded at C$82.85. 1,078,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,457,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

