AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as low as C$5.02. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 4,155 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BOS. TD Securities boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$136.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.46.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$139.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.45 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -5.81%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

