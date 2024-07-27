Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.52.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

AC opened at C$16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.93 and a one year high of C$24.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.35.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

