Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $57.65

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Aion has a market cap of $942,801.30 and $57.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00075636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009280 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

