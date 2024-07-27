Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE AEM opened at C$101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of C$50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$105.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

