AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

