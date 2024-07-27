Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,275 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

