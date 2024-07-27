Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,899 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 10.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 122.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,660,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

