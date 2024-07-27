Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $152.45. 1,032,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

