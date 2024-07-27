Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $241,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 464,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 37,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 695,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 68,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

