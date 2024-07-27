Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 720,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,136. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

