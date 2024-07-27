Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $8,831,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $179.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.