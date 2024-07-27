Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.