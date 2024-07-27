Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 452.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. 1,273,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.