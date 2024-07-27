Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $46.73. 8,371,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

