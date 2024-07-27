Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 61,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

