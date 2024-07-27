Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,721 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,817. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $183.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

