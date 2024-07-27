Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,614 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 190,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

