Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,053 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $10.29 on Friday, hitting $542.44. 2,089,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,273. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

