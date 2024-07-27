Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO remained flat at $9.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 774,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

