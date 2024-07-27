ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the June 30th total of 819,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 432,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $300.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADCT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

