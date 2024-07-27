Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 30.20 and a quick ratio of 30.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

