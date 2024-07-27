Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $7.85 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

