ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 93.7% in July

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 659,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,964 shares of company stock worth $797,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a current ratio of 90.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

