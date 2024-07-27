Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Trading 2% Higher

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 12,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 134,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Abits Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Abits Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abits Group Inc, a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.