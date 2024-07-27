6,200 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 804,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

