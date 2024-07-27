5,141 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

