49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 20%

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 192,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 205,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get 49 North Resources alerts:

49 North Resources (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.57 million during the quarter.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.