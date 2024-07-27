4,046 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

