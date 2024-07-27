3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 120.0% in July

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DDDX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,616. 3DX Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
3DX Industries Company Profile
