2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $1.05. 2U shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 5,344,763 shares.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

