2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

2U stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. 2U has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

