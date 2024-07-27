25,497 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS FMAY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $577.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.