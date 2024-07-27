2,141 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 657.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 118,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

