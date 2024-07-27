1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24, Zacks reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.
1st Source Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 195,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80.
1st Source Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on SRCE
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1st Source
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.