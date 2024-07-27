1,700 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 404,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,945. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

