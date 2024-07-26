ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

