XRUN (XRUN) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $51,598.43 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

