WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 196.8% from the June 30th total of 714,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WM Technology news, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $34,566.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 694,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,783.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,557 shares of company stock worth $199,783 in the last 90 days. 23.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 193,344 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 253,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. Analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

