WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,609 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 636% compared to the typical volume of 898 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,306,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,719. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.