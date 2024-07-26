Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Down 0.5%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.40. 397,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,241% from the average session volume of 29,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Whitbread Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.