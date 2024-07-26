Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.000 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.68. 439,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

