WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $688-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.97 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.
Shares of WEX stock traded down $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $172.13. 886,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average is $206.12. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
