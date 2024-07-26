WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $688-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.97 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded down $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $172.13. 886,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average is $206.12. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.