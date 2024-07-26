WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.980-16.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.98-16.38 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.85.

WEX stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.13. The company had a trading volume of 886,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,894. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

