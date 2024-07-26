Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25-10.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WAB traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.86. 338,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,236,441.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $976,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,414.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,746 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

