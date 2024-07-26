West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.23%. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $89.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -105.78%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
