Wells Fargo & Company Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.