Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $19.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.