Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

